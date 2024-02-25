During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Sydney on Friday, February 23, she made a young cancer patient's dream come true. Taylor shared a heartwarming moment with Scarlett, a nine-year-old battling brain cancer, by gifting her a "22" hat. This tradition of Taylor's, where she gifts a lucky fan with the hat during her performance of the song "22," became something truly special for Scarlett and all the Swifties in the audience. Taylor not only gave Scarlett the hat but also took the time to chat with her and share a hug. Moments like these are a reminder that small acts of kindness can bring so much happiness in someone's life. Taylor Swift Fans Evacuated from Sydney's Accor Stadium Due to Thunderstorm; Eras Tour Concert Delayed (Watch Video).

Tayor Swift Gifts Scarlett the “22” Cap at Eras Tour in Sydney:

🎥| A fan with cancer whose wish was to meet Taylor Swift got tonight's 22 hat pic.twitter.com/XE6chtwbJH — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 23, 2024

