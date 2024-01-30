Bilal Ilyas Jhandir, a devoted 20-year-old Taylor Swift fan from Pakistan, made headlines by setting a new Guinness World Record. In an impressive display of his Swiftie knowledge, he accurately identified 34 of the singer's songs solely by their lyrics within one minute. Listening attentively as a man recited lyrics from Swift's top 50 best-selling songs without any musical accompaniment, Bilal surpassed the previous record of 27 songs held by Dan Simpson since 2019. His remarkable achievement showcases his dedication to Swift's music and impressive memory skills. Taylor Swift AI Pictures: Microsoft Introduces More Protection Artificial Intelligence Tools Used To Create Deepfakes of American Singer.

Bilal Ilyas Jhandir Creates History:

