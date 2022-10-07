Tejasswi Prakash exactly knows how to create buzz for her upcoming Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re. As the actress was seen going all 'rock' while posing with a guitar during the promotional spree of her movie. In the video shared by paparazzi, we get to see Teja dancing to "Tuzha Naad Lagala" song with full energy on stage. Have a look! Mann Kasturi Re: Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde Look Madly in Love New Poster From the Marathi Film (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch "Naad" Song:

