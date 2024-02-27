Telugu actress Sowmya Janu was involved in a traffic violation on Saturday February 24. Videos of the Telugu TV anchor and actress was stopped by the traffic guard on duty for going in the wrong direction. But the actress justified her actions that she needed to head out somewhere urgently. The argument later turned worse as Sowmya was seen using abusive words while speaking the concerned officials. The Telugu actress also threatened to take action against the officer. The video of her confrontation with the traffic guard is gaining widespread attention online. Telangana: Traffic Cop Allegedly Attacked by Woman Driving Jaguar in Wrong Direction in Banjara Hills; Video Goes Viral.

Telugu Actress Confronting the Traffic Home Guard:

