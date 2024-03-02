The 10th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League commenced with a gripping match between Telugu Warriors and Punjab De Sher on March 1. In the initial innings, Akkineni Akhil's Team struggled at 59-7, while Sonu Sood's team reached 72-7. However, the momentum shifted during the second innings as Telugu Warriors showcased exceptional performance, scoring 108 runs and taking 5 wickets. Despite a spirited effort from Punjab De Sher, who scored 93 runs with five wickets, they fell short of the target. Akhil's team exhibited remarkable teamwork and determination, securing a comfortable victory over Sood's team in an enthralling tournament match. Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbanggs CCL 2024 Match Update: Arya’s Side Claims Easy 7-Wicket Victory Over Manoj Tiwari’s Team in Sixth Match of Celeb Cricket Tournament – See Score Summary Inside!.

Telugu Warriors Won Against Punjab De Sher:

