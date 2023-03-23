Oscar-winning director of The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves took to social media and dropped a heartwarming picture of her docu's leads Bomman and Bellie holding the golden statuette and beaming with joy. "It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home," her post's caption reads. FYI, The Elephant Whisperers won Oscar in Documentary Short Subject category. India at Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers Wins Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

Bomman and Bellie Posing With Oscar Trophy:

