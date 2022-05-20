Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma are all set to star in a Rajshri Productions film. It's said that the movie is set against the backdrop of a destination wedding. Also, the shooting of the movie starts this July which is maiden directorial venture of Avish Barjatya, son of Sooraj R Barjatya. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi Pose Together on Sets of the Movie in Delhi! (View Pics).

Check It Out:

The film explores modern relationships and is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding... It will mark the directorial debut of #SoorajBarjatya’s son #AvnishSBarjatya... Starts July 2022 in #Mumbai. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2022

