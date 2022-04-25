John Wick fans got a treat in the latest CinemaCon as first poster from the popular franchise starring Keanu Reeves got leaked online from the event. In the picture, we can see the lead star aiming his gun at the baddies. Quite an intense poster. John Wick Chapter 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Keanu Reeves' Upcoming Action Film.

Check It Out:

The first poster for 'JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4' has surfaced online. The film is believed to have the subtitle of 'HAGAKURE'. pic.twitter.com/4pcpDbENqp — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 25, 2022

