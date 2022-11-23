According to an insider who is close to the Spider-Man star couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya are in serious settling down mode and are planning a real future together. They have now been together for over a year and first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Zendaya Holds Tom Holland's Waist As They Go For a Walk, Viral Pics of the Couple Leave Fans Dewy-Eyed!

View Tweet Here:

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly in “settling-down mode” and planning for a future together past dating, a source tells @UsWeekly. 🔗: https://t.co/iUiyYf1ECv pic.twitter.com/VCAgFoBxjC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2022

