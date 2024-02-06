TV's beloved stars Parth Samthaan and Surbhi Chandna, known for their roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Naagin, respectively, have unveiled their upcoming music video collaboration titled "Tumhari Mohabbat." Featuring vocals by Stebin Ben and Chinmayi Sripada, the love ballad promises to mesmerise fans ahead of Valentine's Day. Mark your calendars! The music video releases on February 8. Check out the first-look poster! Shehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila Drop a Hilarious Video Showing What Valentine’s Week Looks like for Single People – WATCH.

"Tumhari Mohabbat" Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

