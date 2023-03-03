In February, the Nagpur Control Room had received a call that claimed to bomb houses of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Now the team received another call claiming about 25 armed men being deployed outside TMKOC star Dilip Joshi’s Mumbai residence. The Nagpur Control Room has informed Mumbai Police and investigation on the same is being carried on. Caller Threatens to Bomb Homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Mukesh Ambani; Police Probe Underway.

TMKOC Star Dilip Joshi Under Threat

#TMKOC actor #DilipJoshi’s house surrounded by 25 armed men, claims caller to police. Investigation underwayhttps://t.co/ngMxVMNaZu — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) March 2, 2023

