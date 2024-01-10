Netflix's eagerly awaited sci-fi series, 3 Body Problem, has finally unveiled a gripping trailer, captivating the viewers with its mystery.. The show, set to premiere on March 21, delves into the enigma faced by scientists amidst catastrophic events. In a 2:32-minute teaser, a young woman's pivotal choice sparks chaos across space and time in the 1960s, haunting present-day brilliant minds. The series, crafted by the Game of Thrones creator, promises layered drama as five former colleagues reunite to combat threats, confront dangers, and safeguard humanity and the Earth from peril. Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff, Dan Weiss No Longer Involved with New 'Star Wars' Trilogy.

Watch 3 Body Problem Trailer

