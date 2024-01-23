Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya will be soon streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. On January 23, the makers dropped a video announcing the release date of Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar. The series has been receiving much praise from fans, and the second part of season 3 will be here soon to spice things up even more. Sushmita Sen looks intense and is back with her battle to protect her family. The show is directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhwani, Ram Madhwani and Endemol Shine India. Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9. Aarya Season 3 Trailer: Sushmita Sen Returns to Battle for Her Children, Actress’ Action-Packed Avatar Leaves Fans With Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Aarya Season 3 – Antim Vaar Will Stream from February 9:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)