The second part of Aarya Season 3 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The finale of the series consists of four episodes. While many expected that this Sushmita Sen-starrer will be an intense and engaging watch, it rather turned out to be a ‘disappointing’ one. However, there are a few who have called the final four episodes of Aarya as ‘watchable’. Check out the reviews below: Aarya Season 3: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need To Know About Sushmita Sen–Ram Madhvani’s Disney+ Hotstar Series!

Scroll.in – Despite being the wobbliest, Aarya is still very watchable. Its climax makes you realise how compelling and entertaining the character, Aarya’s world and Madhvani’s creation have been.

Film Companion – Aarya was once an ideal, of seeing how cultural translations could look, of how Indian streaming could establish tropes of itself, leaking from both cinema and television. The descent, at once steep, at once tragic, into a final season, is palpable, where episodes cling with desperation to that one tense, densely dramatic moment towards its end, where the end of the show and the drawing of the curtains on this show feels more like relief than longing.

The Indian Express – It is Sen, playing the titular character, who is let down the most. From the Aarya who commands the screen with her composed demeanour and her carefully put-together looks, she is down to a single breakout moment when she makes you really see her. In the rest, she comes off flat, as does this finale.

Hindustan Times – While most of Aarya was steeped in a doomed sauce of foreboding or carrying the baggage of a life-altering tragedy, the concluding season damages you in a new vein. Neither Aarya's abiding do-gooder streak nor her conniving, resourceful ways can get her through the web of defeat life has got herself into.

Pinkvilla – The complex dynamic of Aarya with her children, especially the elder ones, is explored beautifully and intricately. Sushmita Sen as Aarya is a badass boss-lady but it is when she is helpless and vulnerable that she shines the brightest.

