Abdu Rozik, known for his appearances in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is all set to step into the world of acting with his debut in the TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Abdu has garnered a massive fan following through his stints in reality television and is now ready to explore the realm of acting. Abdu Rozik Issues Statement Over Loaded Gun Controversy, Quashes Reports of FIR Getting Filed Against Him. Check Out The News Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Times (@delhi.times)

