Abhinav Choudhary's 58-year-old father Parasnath Choudhary, who went missing a few days back from Bihar, has been traced in Haryana. Today (December 18), the TV actor took to Instagram and informed one and all that he has video called his papa, who was found at a Gurudwara. He also thanked all the people and media for helping him during the tough time. Reportedly, Abhinav's father has been battling depression.

Abhinav Choudhary:

