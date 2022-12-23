A video of a cabin crew and passenger having verbal spat on Istanbul-Delhi IndiGo flight has gone viral across social media platforms. It shows how the a cabin crew is taking a stand for herself as well as a fellow crew member after the passenger onboard yells and behaves rudely with them. Not just that, the passenger also calls the crew in question a ‘Servant’ to which she reacts saying she is an employee and not his servant. Popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla has reacted to this viral video and extended his support to the airline crew member by calling her a ‘sherni’ and even mentioned ‘Her choice of words was professional & firm even after being called a Servant!’. IndiGo Airline Crew, Passenger Engage in Heated Argument Onboard Plane, Video Goes Viral.

Abhinav Shukla’s Tweet

Actor On Indian Cabin Crew

The Viral Video Of IndiGo Crew Member And Passenger

