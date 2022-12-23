A video of a cabin crew and passenger having verbal spat on Istanbul-Delhi IndiGo flight has gone viral across social media platforms. It shows how the a cabin crew is taking a stand for herself as well as a fellow crew member after the passenger onboard yells and behaves rudely with them. Not just that, the passenger also calls the crew in question a ‘Servant’ to which she reacts saying she is an employee and not his servant. Popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla has reacted to this viral video and extended his support to the airline crew member by calling her a ‘sherni’ and even mentioned ‘Her choice of words was professional & firm even after being called a Servant!’. IndiGo Airline Crew, Passenger Engage in Heated Argument Onboard Plane, Video Goes Viral.

Abhinav Shukla’s Tweet

With more details coming in i can say @IndiGo6E your crew in question is a real life ‘sherni’! She stood for herself and for other fellow cabin crew. Her choice of words was professional & firm even after being called a Servant! In her place i would have done the same. — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) December 22, 2022

Actor On Indian Cabin Crew

I have traveled the globe,out of all Asian & esp Indian cabin crew is the most courteous! Plz prebook your meals,its aircraft not a flying restaurant & fellow pax plz offer your meals to someone so hungry.Cabin Crew is not ur servant, they are trained to save you in emergency! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) December 22, 2022

The Viral Video Of IndiGo Crew Member And Passenger

Tempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant" An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)