Bigg Boss 17 finalists Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra are set to romance in a new music video titled "Saanware." They shared the first look poster on Instagram, which shows them in school uniforms gazing into each other's eyes. "Prepare for the official love season with Saanware's enchanting melodies," they captioned the poster. The track's teaser drops on February 9, with the full video released on YouTube on February 12. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta Attend Abhishek Kumar's Bigg Boss 17 Reunion Party (Watch Video).

Saanware First Look Poster:

