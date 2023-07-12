Rasika Dugal, who is currently seen in the Prime Video series Adhura, has shared a video montage giving glimpses of the fun moments on the sets of the series. While sharing these fun moments, she captioned the Insta post as, “House of H̶o̶r̶r̶o̶r̶ laughter”. Check out the video below featuring the cast and crew of the supernatural thriller. Adhura Trailer: Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh Shine in Gripping New Horror Series, Offering Thrills and Deep Dive into Supernatural World (Watch Video).

Adhura BTS Moments

