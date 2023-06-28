Prime Video unveiled the trailer for Hindi horror series Adhura, Starring Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh, Set to Premiere on July 7. The highly anticipated seven-episode series, written and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla respectively, features a stellar cast including Rahul Dev and Zoa Morani. Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, Adhura delves into the realm of supernatural horror, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Rasika Dugal Begins Shoot for Her Upcoming Web Series in Udaipur (View Pics).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)