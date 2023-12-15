Tejasswi Prakash took to social media and dropped the teaser of her upcoming song "Aidan Na Nach" and it looks HOT. The sneak-peek from the track sees the actress in fancy and fashionable outfits grooving to the desi beats with utmost grace. The full party anthem drops on December 18 at 11 AM IST, so mark your calendars and get ready to move! Tejasswi Prakash Drops Poster for Peppy Party Track 'Aidan Na Nach'; Song Teaser to Release on December 15 (View Pic).

Watch "Aidan Na Nach" Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

