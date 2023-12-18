Television sensation Tejasswi Prakash captivates in "Aidan Na Nach" song, displaying sensational dance prowess in Gur Sidhu and Kaptaan's latest track. The vibrant song guarantees a peppy vibe, resonating perfectly with party enthusiasts. Prakash's energetic moves elevate the music video, exuding an infectious energy that aligns seamlessly with the track's upbeat rhythm. Her performance adds allure, promising an enticing visual treat. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Seen Walking Hand-in-hand After Rumours of Their Breakup Went Viral (Watch Video).

Listen To 'Aidan Na Nach' Song Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)