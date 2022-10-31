Ajay Nagrath, who is known for essaying the role of Aditya Shekhawat in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, recently met with an accident in Andheri, Mumbai. He was on his way for the shoot when the accident took place. He revealed to ETimes TV, “Actually, I was driving on the right side and suddenly I remembered that I had to take a left turn. A car was coming from behind to my left. The car hit the bike and off I went.” The actor also confirmed that there is no fracture, however, he suffered too many bruises. Diganth Injures His Neck During Adventure Activity in Goa, Actor Rushed to the Hospital.

Ajay Nagrath Meets With An Accident

