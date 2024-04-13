Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, fan favourites from Bigg Boss 14, recently set Instagram ablaze with a heartwarming dance video. The clip shared by Goni captures the couple's undeniable chemistry as they sway to the music, lost in their own world. Indeed, their comfortable and joyful movements hint at a strong bond, leaving fans in awe of their real-life connection. See for yourself! Aly Goni Turns 33! Jasmine Bhasin Drops Romantic Birthday Post for Her ‘Shining Star’ on Insta (Watch Video).

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Dance Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

