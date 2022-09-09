Krishna Mukherjee, who received immense fame with her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus recently got engaged amid the scenic hills of Manali. Her co-stars were present there on her special occasion. Aly Goni, who happens to also be a good friend of Krishna, took to social media to pen a sweet note for her. He wrote: ‘I had tears in my eyes because I know how much u wanted this day in ur life with this outfit and I'm so happy because u have got the besttttt guy in ur life and what an amazing human being he is ️ U guys are just made for each other ️ god bless u both and next year more dhamaaal on ur big day #engaged #KrishRag’. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Krishna Mukherjee Gets Engaged Amid the Scenic Hills of Manali! (View Pics).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)