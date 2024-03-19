Elvish Yadav is currently making headlines for controversial reasons. The Noida Police recently arrested the YouTuber in connection to the snake venom used at a rave party case. A video of Elvish's mom crying also went viral on social media. Now, Aly Goni has reacted to the viral video, saying that he hopes the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner stays out of controversies in the future. He also wrote, 'After seeing elvish's mother cry in a video my heart (broken heart emoji)... I hope she meets her son asap'. Who Is Elvish Yadav, Arrested in Snake Venom Used at a Rave Party Case? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner’s Controversial Case.

Check Out Aly Goni's Tweet:

After seeing elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart 💔.. I hope she meets her son asap and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future. — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)