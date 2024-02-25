One of television's most loved couples, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, have always made headlines for their relationship. It's a special day for the couple as Aly celebrates his 33rd birthday. On the special occasion, Jasmin took to her social media to drop an adorable post for the love of her life. Taking to her Instagram account, Jasmin dropped a cute video of the couple's memorable moments and shared a heartfelt birthday wish. She wrote, "Happy birthday my shining star @alygoni May this year bring you lots of happiness, success and good health. Your smile lights up my soul. I always pray for your happiness" Aly Goni Turns 33! Sussanne Khan Shares Adorable Birthday Wish for Her ‘Big Little Bro’ on His Special Day (Watch Video).

Check Out Jasmin Bhasin’s Birthday Wish for Aly Goni Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)