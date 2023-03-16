Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most adorable couples of the telly world. The two have never shied away from flaunting their affection for one another. Well, in the latest Insta post, Aly dropped a few pictures of his look from Krishna Mukherjee’s wedding ceremony. The actor opted for a fashionable ethnic look for the occasion. He sported all white kurta and churidar and teamed it with blue jacket. His style made Jasmin say ‘Handsome Munda’. Jasmin Bhasin Pens Heartfelt Note on Beau Aly Goni’s Birthday, Calls Him ‘Precious’ (View Post).

Aly Goni’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

Jasmin Bhasin’s Comment

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin (Photo Credits: Instagram/@alygoni)

