Amar Singh Chamkila, set to premiere on Netflix on April 12, brings to life the captivating tale of a humble singer whose bold lyrics propel him into both fame and controversy across Punjab. Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Anurag Arora lead the cast, portraying the complexities of Chamkila's ( played by Diljit Dosanjh) journey as he navigates the highs of success and the lows of harsh criticism and ultimately leading to his tragic demise. Amar Singh Chamkila Song ‘Baaja’: This Track From Diljit Dosanjh–Parineeti Chopra’s Film Is a Perfect Tribute to the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’ (Watch Video).

Amar Singh Chamkila OTT Release Date

Tadkila, Bhadkila, Rangeela- woh hai Amar Singh Chamkila ✨❤️ Amar Singh Chamkila, premieres on 12 April, only on Netflix! #AmarSinghChamkilaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/LP1Dc4kyn5 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 28, 2024

