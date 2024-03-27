Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, filled the air with love during their recent Holi celebration. The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actress has now shared a photo dump from the occasion, which is grabbing attention. In the photos, Ankita is seen holding a thali full of gulal, followed by Vicky applying colours to Ankita’s face in front of the media. The post also includes glimpses of the Pavitra Rishta actress enjoying the fun-filled occasion. In one of the photos, Vicky and Ankita are seen lost in each other's arms as they dance together. Sharing her post on Instagram, Ankita wrote, “Holi ke din dil khil jate hai, Aur #AnViKiRasleela mai rang mil jaate hai! Aap logo ki Holi kaisi gayi?” Holi 2024: Ankita Lokhande and Her Husband Vicky Jain to Host 'AnVi Ki Raas-Leela' Party for Family and Friends.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

