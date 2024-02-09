TV Couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who went through difficult times during Bigg Boss 17, are now the epitome of enduring love. Their unwavering affection shines in a recent photoshoot, where Ankita stuns in a traditional red saree while Vicky exudes charm in a stylish blazer. The couple's bond transcends the show's end, as evidenced by their public displays of love. Ankita's heartfelt caption accompanying their romantic photos speaks volumes, affirming the depth of their connection and setting a delightful tone for the upcoming Valentine's week festivities. Ankita Lokhande Feels Bigg Boss Is No More a 'Personality' Show – Here's Why (Watch Video).

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

