Ankita Lokhande, who participated in Bigg Boss 17, seems to be visibly upset with not getting crowned as the winner of the reality show. She finished fourth on BB17, which was quite surprising for many. Now, days after her stint on Bigg Boss, the Pavitra Rishta actress, in an interview, admitted Bigg Boss is now a 'popularity' show and not a 'personality show'. In her chat with the portal, she said that followers on social media is key to success in Bigg Boss. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra's Music Video Titled 'Saanware'; Check Out Its First Look Poster!

Swipe Left to See Ankita Lokhande's Interview:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IB Showbiz (@ibshowbiz)

