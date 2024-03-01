Pavitra Rishta actress and Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande has opened a can of worms about a South film producer. In one of her recent interviews, the actress revealed that when she was merely 19 years old, a producer asked her to 'sleep with him'. In a conversation with Hautterfly, she talked about facing casting couch and said, "Jab main (movie) sign karne gayi toh sirf mujhe andar bulaya aur meri coordinator ko rukne ko kaha. Mujhe bola gaya, You have to compromise." She further added that she rejected the dirty offer. Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra Dazzle in Shimmery Outfits at Awards Show; Check Out Their Stunning Avatars (Watch Video).

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Casting Couch Experience:

