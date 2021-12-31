Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. Right from the pre-wedding festivities to the D-day, we saw her being jolly throughout. Now, as it's the last day of 2021, Ankita took to social media and posted a series of clicks with her man along with a heartwarming caption. In the post, she mentioned how her best friend turned into a family hinting at Vicky. Not to miss, Lokhande in saree and Jain in desi wear looking perfect together. Cuties!!

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

