Star Plus show Anupamaa currently showcases an upbeat track where Anuj has become Anupamaa’s support system. Anupamaa has decided to never return to the Shah house and fans of the show are in awe of the budding romance between the two characters. Netizens are now trending #AnujKapadia as they love the way he calls Anupamaa ‘baby’ and the way his lady love responds with a kiss among a host of other lovey-dovey moments. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Anupamaa To Reunite With the Shah Family for Rakhi Celebrations.

Take a look:

When family is the reason for each other’s smile

A cute happy Kapadia family moments....❤️✨ Life becomes more beautiful when each one in the family is the reason of eachothers smile....🥰💕#MaAn 💞•#Anupamaa •#AnujKapadia • pic.twitter.com/kSYnpSySjg — Shagun (@shagun_bhotika) August 4, 2022

The Kapadia Swag

What can I say? The Kapadia swag is an elite trait, not everyone can do it like them. 🔥#anupamaa • #anujkapadiapic.twitter.com/DmfQbufnL0 — 💅🏻 (@sunshinexgirll) August 4, 2022

Netizens are in love with #MaAn

Fans love how Anuj is ready to fight for Anupamaa’s self-respect

‘Duniya hoti tho aag laga kar raakh kar deta’ He’ll fight against the whole damn universe for her SELF-RESPECT even if it means bearing the brunt of being called a dominating intrusionist! Perhaps only unrequited love for eons generates such breed❤️#AnujKapadia#Anupamaa 3/5 pic.twitter.com/gfxB9aa9TG — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) August 4, 2022

Netizens are in love with the passionate moment between Anupamaa and Anuj

