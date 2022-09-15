Rupali Ganguly is one of the best performers that our television industry can boast of. Seen playing the titular and iconic character of Anupamaa in the Star Plus show, Rupali has smitten the audience with her spectacular enactment and role play. Her recent sequences with co-actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra, who essay the characters of Kinjal and Paritosh have been much appreciated around the drama of Paritosh’s extra-marital affair. Anupamaa: Is Sucheeta Trivedi All Set To Join Rupali Ganguly’s Star Plus Show? (View BTS Pic).

Take a look the responses from netizens:

The audience feels Rupali steals the show

Look at sudden change in her expressions aftr disclosing d truth, DAMN!!🙌 Since 2 days she's giving such OUTSTANDING Performance & it looks like dis week is goona be a #RupaliGanguly 's show🔥 Kinju Baby🥺💔 & AK's reaction, he knows what she must be going thru🤧#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/cab02hQGkC — Munmun｡◕‿◕｡ (@_moon2411_) September 14, 2022

The actors are very expressive

Anupamaa roars again!

And u roar it again 👏 That redness in her face that agriness n certain change in facial expression and speaking on such a high pitch continuously other than u @TheRupali mam no one can do it u deserve world all appreciation fr ur amzing prfmance❤️#Anupamaa #Rupaliganguly pic.twitter.com/VUNJz2VCjB — Shriti Karn (@RupShree29) September 15, 2022

From anger to grief and disgust, every emotion is projected phenomenally

What a powerful performance. @TheRupali Ma'am, tk a bow👏🏻🙏🏻 You have given your dialogues are excellently, there r no words for your acting skills. You r phenomenal🙏🏻🙇🏻‍♀️ Anger, grief and disgust are brilliantly portrayed every emotion.#RupaliGanguly#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/9oEtTtqiUt — 🦋..иєєтυ (@Sharma3Neetu) September 13, 2022

Another netizen applauds the people behind the camera too

This shot😢💔 One of the reasons this show deserves to be hyped is the frames they serve🔥#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/2kk7qT7PuK — 𝙽𝚒𝚗𝚓🐾 (@OneHappyInsaan) September 14, 2022

