Rupali Ganguly is one of the best performers that our television industry can boast of. Seen playing the titular and iconic character of Anupamaa in the Star Plus show, Rupali has smitten the audience with her spectacular enactment and role play. Her recent sequences with co-actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra, who essay the characters of Kinjal and Paritosh have been much appreciated around the drama of Paritosh’s extra-marital affair. Anupamaa: Is Sucheeta Trivedi All Set To Join Rupali Ganguly’s Star Plus Show? (View BTS Pic).

Take a look the responses from netizens:

The audience feels Rupali steals the show

The actors are very expressive

Anupamaa roars again!

From anger to grief and disgust, every emotion is projected phenomenally

Another netizen applauds the people behind the camera too

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)