The latest promo of Anupamaa reveals an emotional twist in the Star Plus drama's storyline. Anu will face one of the most challenging choices: to help her son or teach him the lesson of responsibility in a crucial situation. This prompts Anu to make a tough decision—to leave her son in police custody and tell him to get through his own mistakes. Watch the latest promo here! Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Kapadia Shares Funny BTS Video From the Sets, Says 'Janiye Sach Dimpy Ki Zubani' (Watch Video).

Anupamaa Leaves Her Son In Police Custody:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

