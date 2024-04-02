Get ready for an exciting twist in the upcoming episodes of the hit TV series Anupamaa. She gets the golden opportunity to showcase her culinary skills on an international stage in a prestigious cooking competition. However, nerves kick in as she finds herself facing a major language barrier. Standing before the judges, Anupamaa struggles to find the right words, realizing that they can't understand her, and she can't understand them. Will Anupamaa overcome the situation? watch the upcoming episode on the Star Plus channel to find out. Rupali Ganguly Has THIS To Say About Her Successful Characters Like Monisha and Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Latest Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)