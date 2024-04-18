Anurag Dobhal, aka the UK07 Rider, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. However, the popular moto-vlogger's stint on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17, brought him to the centre of various controversies. His alleged fallout with Munawar Faruqui is known to all. Anurag, on several occasions, took a dig at the Bigg Boss 17 winner, even challenging him to a boxing match. Now, a video of Anurag sitting inside a car, panicking and asking the driver to drive away is surfacing online. In the clip, the UK07 Rider appears to be quite scared as people swarmed around his car. Latest reports suggest that Anurag visited a coffee shop in Delhi, the owner of which was Munawar's fan. During their interaction, the owner playfully teased Anurag, referring to him as a joker. In response, Anurag made derogatory remarks about Munawar, which angered the owner, leading to a physical altercation where Anurag was assaulted. These are purely theories, and no confirmation regarding the same is out yet. Anurag Dobhal Buys Property Worth Rs 3 Crore in Dehradun; The UK07 Rider Registers It in His Mother’s Name (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here

So according to reports @uk07riderKi kutai hogyi Delhi me, by #MunawarFaruqui fans?pic.twitter.com/59KJCVNHBC — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) April 18, 2024

