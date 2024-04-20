Arti Singh is poised to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25. Prior to the couple’s wedding ceremony, you must see the videos from Arti’s bridal shower, hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. The videos capture the bride-to-be dancing joyously and posing for pictures with her loved ones. For the occasion, Arti looked stunning in a short blue one-shoulder shimmery dress, complemented by matching footwear. Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding: From Pre-Wedding Festivities, Venue to Golden-Themed Invite, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

The Bride-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahirnkash Meman (@tahirjasus)

Arti Singh With Fam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahirnkash Meman (@tahirjasus)

Inside Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

