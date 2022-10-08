Veteran actor Arun Bali, who has worked in movies and television shows, breathed his last on Friday (October 7) morning. Juhi Parmar, who worked with him on the TV show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, expressed grief on social media. She shared a throwback picture of her co-star on Insta story and mentioned, “My heart breaks to say this..RIP Bali ji. Om Shanti.” Arun Bali Dies at 79; Veteran Actor Was Known for His Roles in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha and More.

Juhi Parmar Mourns Demise Of Arun Bali

Juhi Parmar On Arun Bali's Death (Photo Credits: Instagram)

