Actor Arun Govil, played the role of Lord Ram, has proposed the inclusion of the epic in school curricula. This recommendation follows the recent consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He emphasises that the Ramayana is a guide to life, teaching invaluable lessons on relationships, patience, and peace. Govil stresses that this wisdom is universal and applicable to all, regardless of religious affiliation. He said, "Ramayana tells us how everyone should live, how relationships should be, how much patience one should have and how can a person attain peace?". Ramayan Trio Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri Reach Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony (Watch Video).

Arun Govil Wants Ramayana In Curriculum:

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Actor Arun Govil who played the role of Lord Ram in the Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, says, "Ramayana must be included in our curriculum because there is no justification in calling Ramayana religious. Ramayana is our philosophy of life. Ramayana tells us how… pic.twitter.com/drugPoklPf — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

