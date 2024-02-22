Avatar: The Last Airbender is the live-action series that debuted on Netflix today (February 22). Starring Gordon Cormier alongside Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley, this eight-episode series has received a mixed response from critics. The synopsis of the series reads, “A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world at war — and fight a ruthless enemy bent on stopping him.” While some have hailed it as a ‘breath of fresh air’, others have criticised certain execution aspects, describing parts of the Netflix series as ‘falling flat’. Take a look at some of the reviews on Avatar: The Last Airbender below: Avatar–The Last Airbender Trailer: Gordon Cormier's Aang and His Team Prepare to Battle Fire Nation in Netflix's Highly Anticipated Live-Action Series (Watch Video).

The Guardian – After two decades of waiting, we’re back in the Airbender universe with a live-action blue-eyed boy … who traps himself in an iceberg for a century so he can save the shattered world. What a thrilling ride.

The Verge – Compared to the cartoon, here, the trajectory of Aang’s quest to master his powers is much clearer from the jump, which has a way of making the show feel as if it’s in a hurry to get to its climactic moments. More than anything else, the new Avatar’s pacing is what makes it feel out of sorts — not simply because of how fast the show moves but also because of how that speed creates a sense of urgency that doesn’t seem to emanate from many of the characters themselves.

Watch The Final Trailer Of Avatar: The Last Airbender Below:

Irish Times – The story is told with gusto. True, the sight of “Last Airbender” Aang (Gordon Cormier) jumping about on spirals of air is initially more amusing than intended. But the fantastical steampunk world created around the character is lavish, fully-realised, and brought to the screen with conspicuous love.

Slash Film – Despite its obvious good intentions, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" ultimately lets itself down through the most predictable of issues: a medium that doesn't fit the story, a wildly uneven grasp of pacing and tone, and a nagging sense of soullessness where the original's heart and spirit used to reside.

