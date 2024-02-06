Get ready to dive back into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender with Netflix's upcoming live-action series. The newly-released trailer offers a glimpse of Gran Gran and other iconic characters from the beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Set to debut on February 22, the show boasts a talented cast, including Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, and Daniel Dae Kim. Fans can now get a taste of the thrilling adventure awaiting them in Netflix's latest trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser: Netflix Brings Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko to Live Action (Watch Video).

Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer

Could listen to Gran Gran talk about the Avatar all day. Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres February 22. pic.twitter.com/6YQdCUOCSG — Netflix (@netflix) February 6, 2024

