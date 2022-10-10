Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has an interesting track around Karwa Chauth. Soon, Ram will be interacting with Pihu where she will cutely tell him that Priya has been keeping Karwa Chauth fast for him for many years so even he should be keeping one for Priya. Ram will be touched hearing this. Sony TV shared a glimpse of the same on its social media handle. Ravan Dahan on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Dussehra 2022 Celebrations Finally Unite Ram, Priya and Pihu (Watch Video).

Take a look:

