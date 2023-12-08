The much-anticipated Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to make its OTT debut on December 21, 2023, exclusively on JioCinema. After being available for rent on Prime Video and BMS Stream in India, this marks the first live-action adaptation of Mattel's iconic fashion dolls, featuring Margot Robbie as the lead, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and a star-studded supporting cast including Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Issa Rae. Barbie: Margot Robbie Says ‘Women Run Everything’ in Barbie Land As Opposed to the Real World.

Barbie On JioCinema

