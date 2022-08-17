Shivin Narang is striking a good balance in his work. The handsome hunk has done a brand new music video titled Barsaat Ho Jaaye with Ridhi Dogra. The romantic track is sung by none other than king of melody Jubin Nautiyal. Shivin’s romantic image is quite universal as he has been paired with so many good looking actors in the past and with all of them he looked adorable. As Barsaat Ho Jaaye has been released today, let us take a look at the music video…Shivin Narang and Ridhi Dogra Team Up for a New Project Titled Barsaat Ho Jaaye! (Watch Video).

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)