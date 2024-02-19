The Netflix hit show Berlin is set to return for another thrilling heist. Despite the holidays, fans have eagerly awaited the announcement, and Netflix has finally confirmed the news. The debut season has already made its mark, ranking among Netflix's top 10 shows. With the first season securing the ninth spot within 91 days of its release, the show is proving its popularity. Berlin has remained in Netflix's global top 10 for seven weeks, and its viewing hours saw a 97% increase in week two. The renewal announcement came with a teaser featuring Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, entering an elevator with a number 2 overlay. Berlin: Money Heist Spinoff to Arrive on Netflix in December - Watch Teaser Video.

Watch The Berlin Season 2 Confirmation Video

Level two, please. Berlin will be back for a second season! pic.twitter.com/bALwmKHTXU — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

