Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai star Shubhangi Atre and husband Piyush Poorey are no longer together. Yes, you read that right. The actress recently confirmed to TOI that she and Piyush are separated after 19 years of togetherness. She revealed that they both tried their best to save their marriage, but arrived at this decision. Atre is best known for playing the role of Angoori on TV. Shubhangi Atre Reveals She Looks Up to Priyanka Chopra as Her Fashion Icon.

Shubhangi Atre Separated from Piyush Poorey:

