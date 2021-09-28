Afsana Khan will reportedly not enter Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. The upcoming season is all set to hit the TV screens on October 2. A source revealed to media outlet Spotboye, "Afasana Khan experienced panic attacks last evening in her hotel room. After which medical assistance was provided by the makers. She decided to not enter the show now and travel back to her state Punjab. Afsana has already flown back to her city and won't be part of the show now." Also, the singer recently she shared a post on her Instagram story where she mentioned, "Main theek nai aa duaa kro bimar hu bhut." Have a look.

Check Out Afsana Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Afsana Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

